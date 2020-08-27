Nebraska football players file lawsuit against Big Ten

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Huskers have filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten alleging the conference’s decision to cancel the 2020 fall football season is “invalid” and seeking to reverse the decision and award “nominal damages.”

The lawsuit is set to be filed Thursday on behalf of Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant and Brig Banks, and Jackson Hannah.

Mike Flood, lead attorney for the players being represented by the attorney offices of Jewell & Collins, said in a statement that the lawsuit was alleging the Big Ten breached the contract it had with student-athletes when it postponed the 2020 football season to Spring 2021 because of COVID-19.

“This lawsuit isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief,” the accompanying letter states. “These students have followed all the precautions, underwent regular testing, and lived according to the prescribed guidelines of the world-class experts at UNMC all for the chance to play football in September.”

The lawsuit alleges that “the Big Ten has rejected calls for transparency,” that no proof was given of a vote was taken or other “proper process” as outlined in the Big Ten bylaws was followed when the decision was made about the season.

The development comes less than two weeks after a letter from the parents of 81 football players at Nebraska was sent to commissioner Kevin Warren asking to know more about the data used to push season to the spring and asking for transparency — and football — in the fall.

Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost has said the team would look elsewhere if not allowed to play in its conference in the fall.

“We want to play no matter who it is or where it is. So, we’ll see how all those chips fall. We certainly hope it’s in the Big Ten. If it isn’t, I think we’re prepared to look for other options,” Frost said earlier this month.

