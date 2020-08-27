Advertisement

Iowa reinstates business closings in six counties with increased COVID-19 activity

Highlight increased spread among younger populations, Gov. Reynolds says ‘we are prepared to do more’
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - With a stern warning to other parts of the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new health disaster proclamation Thursday closing certain establishments in central Iowa.

New public health disaster proclamation goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday until Sept. 20:

  • Closing bars, taverns, breweries, and nightclubs in six counties where virus activity is increasing: Blackhawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk, and Story. Restaurants and stores selling alcohol will be permitted to remain open, but must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m., she said, calling on law enforcement, Reynolds said.
  • Those hosting social gatherings of more than 10 people must be able to ensure that all attendees do maintain at least six feet of social distancing.
  • The state strongly encourages the use of facemasks in all public settings, especially when it’s not possible to maintain a distance of six feet at all times.

“I don’t make these decisions lightly,” Reynolds said. “...But these actions are absolutely necessary and come from guidance within the Iowa Department of Public Health. ... I know today’s decision is the right one.”

Reynolds said she hopes to be able to “dial back these restrictions in the near future,” but said that if today’s actions simply relocate “high-risk” gatherings, “then we’re going to be prepared to do more.”

The governor said the decision was made based on COVID-19 case data trends. Iowa has seen an increase in new cases of COVID-19 among those ages 18-40, reinforced by contact tracing, she said.

Across the state in the past two weeks, 23% of new cases are among those ages 19-24, Reynolds said. Those numbers are even higher in some counties in the same timeframe: 58% of new cases in Johnson County and 67% of all new cases in Story County fall into that age group, the governor said. In the past week, those numbers are even higher, she said: in Johnson County, 69% of new COVID-19 cases are among those ages 19-24; in Story County, it’s 74%.

The trend isn’t unique to Iowa, she said, as other states in the Midwest — and across the country — are seeing similar patterns because social distancing isn’t practiced well — or at all — and is causing spread.

While this age group is less likely to be severely impacted by COVID-19, Reynolds said, it is increasing virus activity among the population, it is beginning to become a workforce issue.

“While we aren’t seeing the impact reflected in hospitalization numbers... we are concerned it will start to impact the staffing in our healthcare systems and potentially our schools,” Reynolds said.

Those workforce issues could also threaten long-term care facilities, she said.

The state is working to bring the resources of Test Iowa to college campuses, she said, and encouraged colleges to continue holding students accountable.

“An increase in community spread, regardless of how it occurs, puts older adults and people with underlying health conditions at even greater risk,” particularly as flu season approaches.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska sees decrease in unemployment claims, Iowa sees increase possibly related to derecho

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment claims.

News

Small COVID-19 cluster identified at UNL Delta Delta Delta sorority

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The University of Nebraska Lincoln has identified a small cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

News

New STEM Science Center attraction planned for The RiverFront

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The RiverFront Revitalization Project will be gaining an 82,000 square-foot attraction dedicated to science, technology, and math.

News

Nebraska Medicine updates visitor policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
As of Thursday, Nebraska Medicine is allowing one visitor per patient after five months of COVID-19 restrictions.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Drought conditions expand a little more in Nebraska & Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest drought monitor shows an expanding area of drought in our area.

News

I-80 WB closed due to fatal accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
A fatal accident involving a semi and a pedestrian has closed I-80 WB.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat and a little more humidity today. Cooler days and some rain chances follow.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We're still expecting intense heat again today along with a little more humidity.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura to bring “Unsurvivable” storm surge

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Hurricane Laura is a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm, quickly moving toward Texas and Louisiana this evening.

News

Lincoln Police officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

News

Omaha homeowners’ historic house came with modern problem

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
But behind the historic property, Jennifer discovered a modern trend -- about 20 illegally dumped tires.