Former Iowa firefighter, chaplain sentenced for sexually exploiting teen at church camp

(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa firefighter is headed to prison for sexually exploiting a teenager at church camp. It didn’t take long for a jury to find him guilty.

Jeff Bierbrodt of Missouri Valley, Iowa, has been in jail since last summer after investigators say he coerced and groomed a 16-year-old girl to have sex. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Since he gets credit for time served, 36-year-old Jeff Bierbrodt will be 45 years old when he gets out of prison in Missouri.

The trial moved quickly. In one day, a jury heard the state’s evidence and his defense — and found him guilty by 4 p.m.

Bierbrodt, a former Missouri Valley firefighter and chaplain, told detectives he had sex with the 16-year-old on multiple occasions in Iowa before he took her to a faith-based conference called “move” last summer at the University of Central Missouri.

That’s when the teen told another youth pastor at the conference that he forced himself on her and shared photos of his privates with her.

Bierbrodt and the teen had gone to the same church in Logan.

Investigators say the suspect did not fully take responsibility for his actions.

So, will he have to serve the entire 10-years? We’re told Missouri law doesn’t spell out when he’s eligible for parole -- much of it is determined on his behavior behind bars.

