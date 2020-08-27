I-80 WB closed due to fatal accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal accident involving a semi and a pedestrian has closed I-80 WB.

80 closed (80 closed)

The accident happen before 5:00am Thursday. Police are blocking traffic at 42nd St and forcing traffic off of the interstate. NDOT suggests a detour from 42nd St to L St, and then to 72nd St where you can access I-80 WB once again.

From JFK, try the L St exit to 72nd St for access to I-80 WB. For some commuters, Dodge may be your best bet to get west until the interstate reopens.

Police are actively investigating this accident.

