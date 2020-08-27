Advertisement

I-80 WB closed due to fatal accident

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal accident involving a semi and a pedestrian has closed I-80 WB.

80 closed
80 closed(80 closed)

The accident happen before 5:00am Thursday. Police are blocking traffic at 42nd St and forcing traffic off of the interstate. NDOT suggests a detour from 42nd St to L St, and then to 72nd St where you can access I-80 WB once again.

From JFK, try the L St exit to 72nd St for access to I-80 WB. For some commuters, Dodge may be your best bet to get west until the interstate reopens.

Police are actively investigating this accident.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat and a little more humidity today. Cooler days and some rain chances follow.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We're still expecting intense heat again today along with a little more humidity.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura to bring “Unsurvivable” storm surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Hurricane Laura is a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm, quickly moving toward Texas and Louisiana this evening.

News

Lincoln Police officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

News

Omaha homeowners’ historic house came with modern problem

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
But behind the historic property, Jennifer discovered a modern trend -- about 20 illegally dumped tires.

Latest News

News

Woman says she was kidnapped, man in home

Updated: 8 hours ago
Several officers, including SWAT, set up a perimeter around a neighborhood Wednesday evening after a woman called police saying she had been kidnapped.

News

Dumped tire cleanup dispute

Updated: 8 hours ago
But behind the historic property, Jennifer Ellis discovered a modern trend -- about 20 illegally dumped tires.

News

Lincoln Police officer critically wounded

Updated: 8 hours ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

State

Opponents try to strip medical marijuana measure off Nebraska ballot

Updated: 10 hours ago
Opponents of a ballot measure to legalize medical marijuana is asking Nebraska’s top election official to reject the proposal before it goes to voters, just as he did with a proposal to allow casino gambling.

News

Nebraska firefighters battle Colorado wildfires

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Small town Nebraska is coming up big battling Colorado’s wildfires. Ario of firefighters from Gering are helping contain the grizzly creek blaze. 6 News caught up with the crew today as they finished up another grueling nightshift.

News

SWAT in La Vista neighborhood following kidnapping report

Updated: 12 hours ago
Several officers, including SWAT, set up a perimeter around a neighborhood Wednesday evening after a woman called police saying she had been kidnapped.