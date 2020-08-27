Advertisement

Four-Star Tight End Thomas Fidone chooses Nebraska

In front of hundreds of friends and family in Council Bluffs the Lewis Center tight end announces his commitment to Nebraska
In front of hundreds of friends and family in Council Bluffs the Lewis Center tight end announces his commitment to Nebraska(Joe Nugent)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The choices were very attractive, some of the biggest names in college football. Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, Southern Cal plus many more. After narrowing it down to the Huskers, LSU, Iowa and Michigan, Thomas Fidone decides the Huskers are the best fit.

He made the announcement in front of a couple hundred friends and family in Council Bluffs. As you would expect, it was a very popular choice as the crowd celebrated the moment he made it known he was headed to Lincoln.

Fidone is a great get for the Huskers, he’s not only a four-star recruit but also one of, if not, the best tight ends in his class in the country. Also considered a top-forty player in his class.

This 2021 class for the Huskers is smaller than normal, part of that is COVID-19 related. It’s turning into a quality over quantity situation for the program.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Patriots prepare for tough start to season

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rex Smith
The Millard South football team made it all the way to the Class A semifinal game last year and would like to go even further in 2020.Head Coach Andy Means knows he has a senior-heavy team that’s earned them a spot near the top of the pre-season rankings, but he still feels like there’s work to be done before the team is ready.

News

Shoe store organizes Miles for Team Jack

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
In the spirit of supporting the Hoffman family and their foundation that raises money for pedriatric cancer research, Fleet Feet is organizing a September fundraiser. It’s called Miles for Team Jack, all the proceeds will benefit Team Jack Foundation.

Sports

Westside’s Koby Bretz quickly commits to Nebraska

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Many times it’s a tough decision deciding where to play college football. There are a lot of good programs and then tend to have a ton in common.

Sports

Sallis lists top 12, Creighton makes the list

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Millard North forward Hunter Sallis is a 5-star recruit who ranks as one of the top players in the nation from the three major ranking sites.Rivals has him ranked 11th nationally in the class of 2021.

Latest News

Sports

Dickerson is prepared for strong senior season

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
There won’t be any text messages, phone calls, college visits or constant questions about what he’ll do.Avante Dickerson is committed to become a Minnesota Gopher and that has freed him up to only have to think about Westside’s next opponent this season.

Sports

Westside is motivated, hoping to make another deep run

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Westside football team still thinks about their 35-0 loss to Bellevue West in the Class A state championship game last November.They feel fortunate, knowing not everyone is as lucky, to have the opportunity to be on the field and have a chance to try and get back to the big game this year.

Sports

Iowa to discontinue 4 sports due to anticipated revenue loss

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Iowa athletic department announced the discontinuation of four varsity sports one their 2020/21 seasons are completed on Friday.In an open letter to fans, the school said they’re making the move because of the lost revenue from not having fall sports, particularly football, in 2020.

Sports

Nebraska cuts costs, furloughs 51 employees for the rest of 2020 starting in September

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Nebraska athletic department announced Friday that they will be making cost saving measures starting in September.51 athletic department employees will be furloughed from September 1 through December 31.

Sports

11 Husker families request Big Ten documents, could end in lawsuit

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
11 families are listed on a letter addressed to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. The Nebraska football families are asking for results of the vote that moved to fall sports.

Sports

Union Omaha adds two homegrown players

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Union Omaha adds two players to the roster and they are two men who know Omaha’s soccer supporters well. Brian Holt is a native, he played in college at Creighton winning a number of awards with the Bluejays.