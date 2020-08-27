Four-Star Tight End Thomas Fidone chooses Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The choices were very attractive, some of the biggest names in college football. Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, Southern Cal plus many more. After narrowing it down to the Huskers, LSU, Iowa and Michigan, Thomas Fidone decides the Huskers are the best fit.

He made the announcement in front of a couple hundred friends and family in Council Bluffs. As you would expect, it was a very popular choice as the crowd celebrated the moment he made it known he was headed to Lincoln.

Fidone is a great get for the Huskers, he’s not only a four-star recruit but also one of, if not, the best tight ends in his class in the country. Also considered a top-forty player in his class.

This 2021 class for the Huskers is smaller than normal, part of that is COVID-19 related. It’s turning into a quality over quantity situation for the program.

