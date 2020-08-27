Advertisement

Drought conditions expand a little more in Nebraska & Iowa

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor is out from the National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln and it shows that the dry conditions continue to worsen in our area.

8/27/20 Drought Map
8/27/20 Drought Map(WOWT)

Currently the Omaha metro sits over 10″ below average for the year with only 11.89″ of precipitation recorded at Eppley Airfield in 2020. We are officially 6.66″ below average this summer (June, July & August) making it the 4th driest summer on record in Omaha. We’ll likely end up about 3 inches below average for the month of August itself.

Rain Stats
Rain Stats(WOWT)

