David’s Evening Forecast - Another hot day, then relief for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a south breeze brought us yet another scorcher of an afternoon as high temperatures climbed into the middle and upper 90s. Adding yet another day to our heat wave. We will stay very warm through the evening, temperatures in the 90s through sunset. Cooling off overnight, with lows in the middle 70s in the metro, low 70s and upper 60s outside of the metro.

A cold front will be approaching the area Friday morning, bringing a slight chance of storms to parts of northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa. Rain chances will stay mainly north of the metro area. We will stay on the warm side of the front, allowing temperatures to once again warm into the middle and possibly upper 90s. The cold front will move through the metro during the late afternoon hours, swinging winds around to the north and finally allowing cooler air to move in. There may be an isolated storm along the front, but the majority of the area will stay dry. The better chance for storms will be across eastern Iowa into northern Missouri.

Behind the front, a fantastic break from the heat is expected for the weekend. Temperatures should drop into the middle 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will continue to be dry for most of the weekend, but we will finally see some storm chances by Sunday night into Monday. A round of thunderstorms is expected to move into the area late Sunday night as another push of cool air arrives. Storms should end Monday morning, leaving a quiet afternoon. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday may only reach the upper 70s for parts of the area! Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 80s by Wednesday.

