Creighton University combats COVID-19 with free testing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University students will now have access to free on-campus testing.

It’s just the latest step the school is taking to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19 now that classes are in full swing.

Across the nation, there are outbreaks at college campuses. With students back in the classroom, Creighton University leaders say they want to get ahead of any possible outbreaks.

“We know that we will have people who are positive for COVID because it’s widespread in our country and in the local area,” said Tanya Winegard with Creighton Student Life.

Students have been back in class for a week and a half now. There’s been a lot of adjusting for students including sophomore JJ Mark. He says it’s tough being away from friends right now.

“You can see that there’s a lot of people that are really taking care of these precautions and really, they want to be here,” said Mark.

Before students and staff even enter the campus, they have to do two separate screenings. The first is done on an app. The next step is on-site.

“We are doing temperature screenings of our students before they leave the residence halls before they leave the building each and every day, we make sure they’re feeling and doing alright,” said Winegard.

It’s the same process for those that live off-campus. Ten days into the semester 38 students have tested positive along with 2 staff members.

University leaders say they are tracking all the data. They’re also partnering with test Nebraska to make sure anyone who wants a test can get one.

“It’s not mandatory testing. It’s offered to anyone who feels they want a test because they think they may have symptoms or come in contact with someone or if they just want some peace of mind and want to know,” said Winegard.

JJ Mark says this isn’t how he wanted to start his school year.

He says he does feel safe knowing his classmates are stepping up to follow all the precautions in place to prevent the spread.

“It can be kind of isolating but what’s exciting is that Creighton students have come around and learned to adapt and still find ways to engage with each other,” said Mark.

Only 78 students and staff members have tested positive so far out of 2,300 tests conducted over a two-week period.

