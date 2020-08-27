Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Jordyn Bahl, Papilion La-Vista

Softball player at Papilion-La Vista
Softball player at Papilion-La Vista(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a lot to like for the Papilion-La Vista softball. Six games, six wins and 60 runs. While not allowing a single run.

The pitching must be pretty dominant. Short answer, yes. Jordyn Bahl started five of those six games and she did not allow a single run, earned or unearned. She also hit eight home runs in those half dozen games. She is doing it all for the Monarchs, a team that won the Class A state championship last season.

Jordyn is picking up where she left off as the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska, she was also in the mix as a junior for the national player of year award.

After the season, in the fall, Bahl will be signing a letter of intent to play for Oklahoma, one of the top programs in the country.

