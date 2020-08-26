Woman cited for hate crime in Lincoln after confrontation in July

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 38-year-old woman is accused of a hate crime after allegedly telling a Lincoln man of Middle Eastern descent he couldn’t watch people racing in the street because he was not a white American.

Lincoln officer Erin Spilker says the investigation began in July after the 23-year-old man suffered “significant” injuries when he was beaten by several men.

The woman, who reportedly was heard making “hateful” comments about the man’s race, was cited this week with assault and hate intimidation. The man who was beaten was cited for disturbing the peace because he got out of his vehicle to fight.

Two other men also were cited for disturbing the peace.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.