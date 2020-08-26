Wednesday Aug. 26 COVID-19 update: 45 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county, which brings the total number of cases to 12,909.

In its release, DCHD also reported two women older than age 80 had died of COVID-related causes. The county’s COVID-19 death toll is now 155.

Another 124 Douglas County residents have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 8,956 confirmed recoveries, the release states.

The health department also said the Omaha-metro area has 187 hospital beds available, for an occupancy rate of 86%.

