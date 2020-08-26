Advertisement

Wednesday Aug. 26 COVID-19 update: 45 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county, which brings the total number of cases to 12,909.

In its release, DCHD also reported two women older than age 80 had died of COVID-related causes. The county’s COVID-19 death toll is now 155.

Another 124 Douglas County residents have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 8,956 confirmed recoveries, the release states.

The health department also said the Omaha-metro area has 187 hospital beds available, for an occupancy rate of 86%.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
