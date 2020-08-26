SWAT in La Vista neighborhood following kidnapping report

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several officers, including SWAT, set up a perimeter around a neighborhood Wednesday evening after a woman called police saying she had been kidnapped.

La Vista Police Capt. Jeremy Kinsey said the incident started in Omaha. He said the woman had sent a message to a friend saying she had been kidnapped and brought to a home in La Vista. Responding officers found nothing, but as they were about to leave the scene, the woman came out of the house saying a man had barricaded himself inside.

The woman was talking with officers at police headquarters Wednesday evening, Kinsey said. Meanwhile, SWAT set up a perimeter to keep the community safe while officers attempted to resolve the situation, he said.

Kinsey said Omaha Police are assisting in the investigation.

SWAT left the scene just before 8 p.m., but the man had still not exited the home. LVPD Chief Bob Lausten said police didn’t feel there was a threat to the neighborhood, but that officers would remain in the area.

