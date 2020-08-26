Shoe store organizes Miles for Team Jack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the spirit of supporting the Hoffman family and their foundation that raises money for pedriatric cancer research, Fleet Feet is organizing a September fundraiser. It’s called Miles for Team Jack, all the proceeds will benefit Team Jack Foundation.

Fleet Feet has two stores nearby, one in Omaha and one in Lincoln.

The Hoffman’s unfortunately have already been down this challenging road once and now it’s happening again. Jack beat brain cancer almost a decade ago, and now this summer his dad Andy has been diagnosis with a brain tumor. He is being treated at Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis.

Miles for Team Jack only takes a $25 donation to enter, there are already 500 people committed and more than $12,000 has already been raised. The original goal was $10,000, mission accomplished, the new goal is now $20,000. The challenge which falls in line with others the store has hosted during the pandemic, only asks participants to run or walk 50 or 100 miles in a month.

It starts September 1st and the month also happens to be Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

