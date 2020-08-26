Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Hot, sunny and breezy Wednesday. Holding out hope for rain soon.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll make another run into the upper 90s yet again this afternoon. Luckily nothing too humid to go along with it once again. Southwest winds likely gust to near 30 mph this afternoon helping to stir the air up a little for you.

More of the same heat is likely Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. There is a small chance of a storm Friday but the vast majority of us will likely stay dry once again.

Sunday evening still holds the most promise for any measurable rain in the area. Check out the latest 10 day forecast here for more.

