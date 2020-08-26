Pine Gulch Fire burn area under a Flash Flood Warning
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued over the Pine Gulch burn area until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Thunderstorms in the area are producing heavy rainfall and roughly .25 to .50 inches of rain has already fallen. This could lead to flash flooding and debris flows. The area is susceptible to this because all of the vegetation that usually soaks it up has burned.
The Pine Gulch Fire has burned 135,920 acres since it started on July 31, making it the second-largest fire in Colorado history.
