Advertisement

Omaha played role in convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 research

By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A coronavirus therapy has become widely available thanks in part to the role Omaha played in its development.

CHI Health gave convalescent plasma to more than 120 patients in its metro hospitals.

With President Donald Trump’s emergency authorization it’s now more widely available for all COVID-19 patients.

If you’re feeling sick, you can’t just pick it up at the drug store, you must be hospitalized and under a doctor’s care.

Plasma has been a medical treatment for more than a century. It can help thicken thin blood and it’s often used in massive blood transfusions.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood -- proteins the body uses to fight infections.

Convalescent plasma is what has been given to hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a number of CHI Health facilities as part of an experimental treatment.

“We’ve seen a mixed bag in response to the therapy. Some of the early data suggests the earlier we can give the treatment, the better it helps people,” said Dr. Michael Sanley, pulmonary medicine and critical care at CHI Health Clinic.

With more than 80,000 patients who have been given convalescent plasma, researchers have determined it’s safe.

That’s why the FDA made it more widely available.

The bigger question now being studied is how effective is it -- and which COVID-19 patients benefit more.

There's also a role here for those who have been sick and got better.

“We really want to encourage those who have recovered from COVID to give a plasma donation. With this change, we could see an increase in use in areas and we want to make sure there is a supply there,” said Kayleen Joyce, CHI Health research director.

Even with the emergency authorization -- clinical trials continue around the world to determine how effective it is.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: moments ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura to bring “Unsurvivable” storm surge

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Hurricane Laura is a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm, quickly moving toward Texas and Louisiana this evening.

State

Woman cited for hate crime in Lincoln after confrontation in July

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 38-year-old woman is accused of a hate crime after allegedly telling a Lincoln man of Middle Eastern descent he couldn’t watch people racing in the street because he was not a white American.

News

Omaha played role in convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 research

Updated: 1 hour ago
A coronavirus therapy has become widely available thanks in part to the role Omaha played in its development.

Latest News

News

Bellevue hires new police chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Kenneth Clary will be the new chief of the Bellevue Police Department, taking the helm in September.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat lasts a few more days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
The intense heat continues for the Omaha metro, but relief is in sight! A cool down is on the way by the weekend.

Crime

Omaha man who assaulted corrections officer back in jail — again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
An Omaha man who assaulted a corrections officer last year — and went to jail for it — continues to thumb his nose at the system.

News

LPD officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

News

Man suspected of Omaha double homicide arrested in Dallas

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Omaha man suspected of murdering two people in July has been apprehended by authorities in Dallas, according to a report from the Omaha Police Department.

News

North Omaha neighbors worry vandalism will lead to worse

Updated: 2 hours ago
Neighbors in a North Omaha neighborhood are hoping recent acts of vandalism won’t turn into something more serious.