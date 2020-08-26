Omaha played role in convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 research

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A coronavirus therapy has become widely available thanks in part to the role Omaha played in its development.

CHI Health gave convalescent plasma to more than 120 patients in its metro hospitals.

With President Donald Trump’s emergency authorization it’s now more widely available for all COVID-19 patients.

If you’re feeling sick, you can’t just pick it up at the drug store, you must be hospitalized and under a doctor’s care.

Plasma has been a medical treatment for more than a century. It can help thicken thin blood and it’s often used in massive blood transfusions.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood -- proteins the body uses to fight infections.

Convalescent plasma is what has been given to hospitalized COVID-19 patients at a number of CHI Health facilities as part of an experimental treatment.

“We’ve seen a mixed bag in response to the therapy. Some of the early data suggests the earlier we can give the treatment, the better it helps people,” said Dr. Michael Sanley, pulmonary medicine and critical care at CHI Health Clinic.

With more than 80,000 patients who have been given convalescent plasma, researchers have determined it’s safe.

That’s why the FDA made it more widely available.

The bigger question now being studied is how effective is it -- and which COVID-19 patients benefit more.

There's also a role here for those who have been sick and got better.

“We really want to encourage those who have recovered from COVID to give a plasma donation. With this change, we could see an increase in use in areas and we want to make sure there is a supply there,” said Kayleen Joyce, CHI Health research director.

Even with the emergency authorization -- clinical trials continue around the world to determine how effective it is.

