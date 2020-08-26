Advertisement

Omaha man who assaulted corrections officer back in jail — again

(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who assaulted a corrections officer last year — and went to jail for it — continues to thumb his nose at the system.

Bruce McGrone, 55, is back in jail after he again failed to charge the battery in his GPS ankle bracelet, allowing it to die. For that, a judge sent him back to Douglas County Corrections for 30 days for what’s called “custodial sanctions.”

McGrone did the same thing in July and was sent to jail for 15 days.

One he’s released, he will be back on probation.

His victim is angry, telling 6 News that something needs to change, especially since, in her mind, it’s clear he has no intention of changing his behavior. She calls it “a slap in the face of women.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

