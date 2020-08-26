North Omaha neighbors worry vandalism will lead to worse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in a North Omaha neighborhood are hoping recent acts of vandalism won’t turn into something more serious.

Minne Lusa is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Omaha.

Not much happens in this neighborhood connected by tree-lined streets

But over the weekend something did happen. Someone shot out a car window.

Sesly Guardiola says pieces of her parents shot out windows are still on the street.

“The passenger side of his glass was shattered, wasn’t busted in or anything, but it was shattered. He had splatter from the birdshot in the door, on the panel, on the windshield, and everything,” Guardiola said.

Sesly says this isn’t the first time for this type of vandalism. Other neighbors on her street have also had their car windows shot out.

“It’s a little concerning like I said I have a three-year-old and a one-year-old and I let them play in the backyard and everything and its just kind of scary,” she said.

Some of the people who have lived around here for a while say their neighborhood is changing.

Ron Schieffer has lived in the Minne Lusa neighborhood for more than four decades.

“Over the years things have changed. Different people have moved in, people have grown old and died or moved out. Other people moved in so there’s been quite a change,” Schieffer said.

Ron hopes the vandalism is a one-time isolated incident. Sesly is also hoping this property damage outbreak is over.

“A lot of people are saying maybe like kids are getting bored around the neighborhood, but I’m hoping it’s not kids who should be in school walking around with shotguns,” she said.

Overall, people who live in Minne Lusa say for the most part their neighborhood is a safe and quiet one.

“I mean we have a little drama but not a lot of drama and when you have drama that happened like that the other day it’s alarming but for the most part this neighborhood is quiet,” said resident Jany Bond.

Omaha police officials say they do not see any trends of increased reported vandalism in the area.

6 News did talk to other people in the neighborhood who also had their car windows shot out, they did not want to go on camera.

