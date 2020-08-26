Man suspected of Omaha double homicide arrested in Dallas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man suspected of murdering two people in July has been apprehended by authorities in Dallas, according to a report from the Omaha Police Department on Wednesday.

John Parks Sr. was booked for two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Thursday after the Omaha Metro Area Fugitive Task Force coordinated with the Dallas Area Task Force and U.S. Marshals.

On July 30, Omaha officers were dispatched to the Best Western Plus hotel for a shooting report and found Michael Harbour, 35, and Nicole Hatten, 36, lying outside the business. The two later died from gunshot wounds, police said.

