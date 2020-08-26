Man arrested, facing multiple charges for July shooting outside north Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police detectives said Wednesday that they had arrested a 42-year-old man as a suspect in shooting that happened outside a north Omaha home in July.

Freddie Willis, 42, was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident, according to an OPD release. He was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of burglary, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, second-degree felony assault, and use of a gun to commit a felony.

The charges stem from an incident reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday, July 20, when a man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center after a shooting was reported near Paston Boulevard and 31st Avenue. According to the OPD report, the victim told responding officers that a man was pounding on his door, demanding entry to his home and that someone else in the house opened the door.

The victim said he fought with the suspect and a gun went off, hitting the victim, the report states. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue car with a spoiler, the OPD report states.

