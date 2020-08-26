Suspects in custody after Lincoln Police officer shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said two suspects involved in an officer shooting this afternoon are in custody.

Around 1:30 p.m. police tweeted there is no further incident but there will continue to be police presence on scene near 33rd and Vine Streets.

Officer Spilker said an officer was shot while looking for a wanted man on Wednesday. The officer is in the hospital and his condition is unknown.

According to LPD one of the suspects is Felipe Vazquez, 17. Vazquez was wanted on an arrest warrant for second-degree assault in connection to the killing of Edward Varejcka in March.

MORE: Lincoln teenager charged in fatal stabbing from early March

An officer down call came into police around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene said at least a dozen police vehicles were in the area, and some officers had their guns drawn.

Hartley Elementary school went into lockdown due to the situation, LPS said.

“Your child is inside and safe and there’s nothing you need to do at this point. Our staff continues to communicate with students that they are safe,” LPS said in a message to parents.

