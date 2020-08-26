Advertisement

Large events in Omaha will look different during pandemic

By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Planning a large-scale event in Nebraska is not easy these days.

In Douglas County, you have to submit your plan to the county health department.

Organizers have to fill out a paper application if they want to bring a thousand or more people together in Douglas County.

The health department wants to know what the event is, why it’s happening, and how people will be able to stay socially distanced.

“Particularly things that might be any sort of bottleneck or chokepoints,” said Andy Wessel with the Douglas County Health Department.

Wessel is part of the health department’s team that vets large-venue reopening applications.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts mandated the process in June.

The most important thing Wessel wants to know: how the event will be distanced.

“Concession stands, a restroom -- when people are all showing up or when they’re all leaving -- those are situations where you might end up having crowds where people are getting closer together for longer periods of time,” he said.

Other questions include whether event staff will be screened or protected and what they would do if someone showed symptoms or contracted COVID-19.

And organizers are asked to specify expected attendance at different times during their event.

“It is a big event for us, it’s our biggest outdoor event,” said Amy Kroeger, operations manager at Crescent Moon.

Not an easy feat for the Moon as they plan their 19th Annual Oktoberfest next month.

“Our Oktoberfest actually generates income that we use all year round,” she said. “There will be a lot less people than what you would normally see.”

This year, crescent moon plans to limit capacity to 300 at any given moment.

That is well below the health department’s designation for a large-scale event of 1,000 people.

Kroeger says this will mean lost revenue.

“We felt that it was so important to put on still generating income that we need right now,” she said.

But it helps ensure the health of staff and customers.

“Most of us have heard now about super spreader events and those sorts of things. And obviously, we want to try to make sure that we’re preventing any of those things from happening here in Douglas County,” Kroeger said.

When an application is complete, it’s sent to Health Director Dr. Adi Pour.

She can approve it, ask for additional info, or deny the event.

