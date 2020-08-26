Kearney pizza robbery suspect says he’s not guilty

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A suspect who may have incriminated himself in a Snapchat photo says he’s not guilty of robbing a Kearney pizza delivery person.

Jaimee Williams, 26, Kearney, is charged with Robbery and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. Tuesday, he entered a written not guilty plea in Buffalo County District Court.

Kearney police said Williams robbed a Domino’s delivery person at gunpoint June 24 at a residence in northeast Kearney. Court records indicate that Williams’ phone was used to order the pizza that night. When the delivery person arrived at the address, a man with a handgun robbed him of $64 cash.

Court records also show that Williams posted a picture of himself on Snapchat with the caption, “Hit dis lick right quick.” Investigators said “hit a lick” is a slang term for robbery.

Investigators obtained a screen shot of the Snapchat post. When shown the screenshot, the victim identified Williams as the likely suspect. Investigators then served an arrest warrant on Williams Tuesday.

Williams is being held in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $200,000 bond. The robbery and weapons charges against Williams are both felonies which carry max penalties of 50 years in prison for each conviction.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.