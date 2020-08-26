Advertisement

Kearney pizza robbery suspect says he’s not guilty

By Mark Baumert
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A suspect who may have incriminated himself in a Snapchat photo says he’s not guilty of robbing a Kearney pizza delivery person.

Jaimee Williams, 26, Kearney, is charged with Robbery and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. Tuesday, he entered a written not guilty plea in Buffalo County District Court.

Kearney police said Williams robbed a Domino’s delivery person at gunpoint June 24 at a residence in northeast Kearney. Court records indicate that Williams’ phone was used to order the pizza that night. When the delivery person arrived at the address, a man with a handgun robbed him of $64 cash.

Court records also show that Williams posted a picture of himself on Snapchat with the caption, “Hit dis lick right quick.” Investigators said “hit a lick” is a slang term for robbery.

Investigators obtained a screen shot of the Snapchat post. When shown the screenshot, the victim identified Williams as the likely suspect. Investigators then served an arrest warrant on Williams Tuesday.

Williams is being held in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $200,000 bond. The robbery and weapons charges against Williams are both felonies which carry max penalties of 50 years in prison for each conviction.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bellevue hires new police chief

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Kenneth Clary will be the new chief of the Bellevue Police Department, taking the helm in September.

News

LPD officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat lasts a few more days

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
The intense heat continues for the Omaha metro, but relief is in sight! A cool down is on the way by the weekend.

Crime

Omaha man who assaulted corrections officer back in jail — again

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
An Omaha man who assaulted a corrections officer last year — and went to jail for it — continues to thumb his nose at the system.

News

Man suspected of Omaha double homicide arrested in Dallas

Updated: 59 minutes ago
An Omaha man suspected of murdering two people in July has been apprehended by authorities in Dallas, according to a report from the Omaha Police Department.

Latest News

News

LPD officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 59 minutes ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

News

North Omaha neighbors worry vandalism will lead to worse

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Neighbors in a North Omaha neighborhood are hoping recent acts of vandalism won’t turn into something more serious.

News

North Omaha neighbors worry vandalism will lead to worse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
Neighbors in a North Omaha neighborhood are hoping recent acts of vandalism won’t turn into something more serious.

News

Man suspected of Omaha double homicide arrested in Dallas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man suspected of murdering two people in July has been apprehended by authorities in Dallas, according to a report from the Omaha Police Department on Wednesday.

News

Officer Spilker says a Lincoln Police officer has been shot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln Police are looking for an armed man in the area of 33rd and Vine Streets. Please avoid the area or shelter in place.

Crime

Man facing multiple charges for July shooting outside north Omaha home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Police detectives said Wednesday that they had arrested a 42-year-old man as a suspect in shooting that happened outside a north Omaha home in July.