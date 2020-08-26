Advertisement

Hurricane Laura to bring “Unsurvivable” storm surge

Major Hurricane Laura
Major Hurricane Laura(WOWT)
By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hurricane Laura has continued to intensify into an extremely dangerous and potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 145mph according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Laura is quickly approaching the far southeast coast of Texas and southern Louisiana, with a landfall expected late this evening or overnight. The warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico may yet allow for more strengthening before Laura makes landfall around Midnight or 1am tonight.

Hurricane Laura Track and Warnings
Hurricane Laura Track and Warnings(WOWT)

This massive storm is expected to bring a storm surge that the National Hurricane Center describes as “unsurvivable.” The storm surge could reach 15 to 20 feet above sea level near where Laura makes landfall, and the surge could reach up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline. This could potentially devastate huge swathes of southwest Louisiana, with Lake Charles in the immediate path of the storm. Mandatory evacuations and curfews are in effect across the expected landfall zone.

Hurricane Laura Storm Surge Potential
Hurricane Laura Storm Surge Potential(WOWT)

WOWT NBC Omaha affiliate KPLC in Lake Charles, LA has actually evacuated their studios and has moved to Baton Rouge, LA to provide continuous coverage of Hurricane Laura.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Live Hurricane Laura Coverage

