OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With latest update provided by the National Hurricane Center at 7AM, Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 mph and gusts to 130 mph. The latest forecast track still takes it near the TX/LA border overnight tonight with conditions steadily deteriorating all day Wednesday.

Hurricane Laura (WOWT)

Laura Track (WOWT)

Storm surge (WOWT)

