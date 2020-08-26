Advertisement

Drought conditions delivering another blow to farmers in Western Iowa

Drought conditions in western Iowa are starting take a toll on crops delivering another blow to farmers still trying to come back from last year’s historic flooding.
By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drought conditions in western Iowa are starting take a toll on crops delivering another blow to farmers still trying to come back from last year’s historic flooding.

“Out here in southwest Iowa many crops have been made or lost because of H2O, either too much of it or not enough of it,” said Don Brothers, who farms corn and soybeans in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties, noting it’s been upwards of eight weeks since he has seen any significant rainfall on his crops.

“If you had a normal year these would be the size of about a small pinky nail,” explained Brothers, as he pointed to a head of corn. “But being that we haven’t had that they’ve shortened up to make the best out of what they can.”

Roughly half of the state is in some sort of drought condition, hitting the western side the hardest.

“Usually the state would see pretty heavy precipitation in the month of July and we just didn’t see that this year,” said Andrew Wheeler, with the Iowa Farm Bureau. “And that’s an integral part of the season, so it’s been very devastating,” noting you won’t find many irrigation systems in Iowa, so when it gets dry it gets bad.

“As the ground opens up your root mass rips,” said Brothers pointing to the dry, cracked ground between rows of corn so know anything from here over is lost because they’re not connected anymore.”

And his soybean situation isn’t looking much better. “These here have actually died. They gave up ship, ran out of water,” said Brothers, noting at this point all he can really do is hope for rain. “Now these here if you come back this weekend and we don’t get any rain these will look like that,” said Brothers pointing to dead soybean plants.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Large events in Omaha will look different during pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Planning a large-scale event in Nebraska is not easy these days.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves closer to Texas and Louisiana.

News

Bellevue couple’s new retaining wall already needs replacement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
An elderly Bellevue couple is questioning the stability of a large retaining wall even though it’s brand new.

News

Omaha to reopen libraries, community centers after county approves $30 million in CARES Act funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $30 million in CARES Act funds to the City of Omaha for COVID-related losses.

Latest News

News

Omaha to reopen libraries, community centers after county approves $30 million in CARES Act funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $30 million in CARES Act funds to the City of Omaha for COVID-related losses.

Regional

Invenergy to expand available wind power in Missouri, Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A company planning a high-voltage power line carrying wind energy across the Midwest says it plans to distribute more electricity in Missouri and Kansas.

State

Man sentenced for using drone to deliver drugs to Nebraska prison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 38-year-old man who used a drone in an unsuccessful attempt to deliver marijuana to a Nebraska prison has been sentenced to two years in prison.

News

Gambling initiatives "too confusing" to be on ballot in November

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraska’s Secretary of State announced Tuesday that three gambling initiatives don’t follow the law and are too confusing to be placed on the November ballot.

News

Omaha to reopen libraries, community centers

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $30 million in CARES Act funds to the City of Omaha for COVID-related losses.

News

Nebraska Senators call for special session on racial justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Tuesday morning 11 state senators made an initial call for a special session.