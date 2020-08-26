Drought conditions delivering another blow to farmers in Western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drought conditions in western Iowa are starting take a toll on crops delivering another blow to farmers still trying to come back from last year’s historic flooding.

“Out here in southwest Iowa many crops have been made or lost because of H2O, either too much of it or not enough of it,” said Don Brothers, who farms corn and soybeans in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties, noting it’s been upwards of eight weeks since he has seen any significant rainfall on his crops.

“If you had a normal year these would be the size of about a small pinky nail,” explained Brothers, as he pointed to a head of corn. “But being that we haven’t had that they’ve shortened up to make the best out of what they can.”

Roughly half of the state is in some sort of drought condition, hitting the western side the hardest.

“Usually the state would see pretty heavy precipitation in the month of July and we just didn’t see that this year,” said Andrew Wheeler, with the Iowa Farm Bureau. “And that’s an integral part of the season, so it’s been very devastating,” noting you won’t find many irrigation systems in Iowa, so when it gets dry it gets bad.

“As the ground opens up your root mass rips,” said Brothers pointing to the dry, cracked ground between rows of corn so know anything from here over is lost because they’re not connected anymore.”

And his soybean situation isn’t looking much better. “These here have actually died. They gave up ship, ran out of water,” said Brothers, noting at this point all he can really do is hope for rain. “Now these here if you come back this weekend and we don’t get any rain these will look like that,” said Brothers pointing to dead soybean plants.

