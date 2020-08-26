Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat lasts a few more days

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another day of heat across the Omaha metro with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 90s for much of the area. Clouds were few and far between, leaving full sunshine to keep things sizzling through the evening. Temperatures will cool back into the 80s after sunset, with lows tonight in the mid and lower 70s.

Our heat wave will last a couple more days before things start to cool down. Sunny skies and a southwest breeze will bring us another scorcher for Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100. A cold front will begin to move toward the area on Friday, but we stay on the warm side through the afternoon. There may be an isolated storm north of the metro Friday morning, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures Friday afternoon still climb into the upper 90s, though perhaps a degree or two cooler than Thursday.

More pleasant air will filter in for the weekend behind that cold front. Temperatures fall into the middle 80s for Saturday afternoon, and upper 80s for Sunday. Another storm system will push through Sunday night, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms. While it does not appear to be a widespread heavy rain event, we’ll take every drop of rain we can get! Storms look to exit by early Monday, leaving partly cloudy skies and cooler air with highs near 80 degrees.

