Bellevue couple’s new retaining wall already needs replacement

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - An elderly Bellevue couple is questioning the stability of a large retaining wall even though it’s brand new.

Robert and Rosalie Smith’s home near 52nd and Harrison Streets has a retaining wall barely two months old -- but 91-year-old Robert worries he might outlive it.

“What do I think about it? I’m mad as hell,” he said.

Daughter Sandy Sporven says her parents paid Rameriz’s Remodeling almost $10,000 to replace porch sidewalk steps and the wall.

“I’ve text messaged them and tried to get a hold of them and I get no response back,” she said.

The family learned no permit has been pulled for the wall.

“It was never mentioned to ask if we had one or say if they had one,” Rosalie said.

Bellevue’s Chief Building Official Mike Christensen says a permit is required for a wall of this height. That would trigger an inspection to ensure engineering practices are being followed. But the city has no record of a permit for the wall.

“I just trusted them to get a permit. They know what they’re doing, I don’t,” Robert said.

The dirt backfill is showing signs of erosion. You can reach down three tiers and not touch anything so the couple’s daughter and son-in-law bought pea gravel and are filling in the gaps to try and make the wall more stable.

The family is spending hundreds of dollars more to fill in the blanks.

“Wouldn’t expect that from a brand new wall, that’s for sure,” said son-in-law Terry Sporven.

Concerns about how the wall looks goes beyond cosmetic.

Sandy is getting bids from other contractors and she’s been told much of the wall will have to be rebuilt.

“We can’t afford replacing it right now, no. Probably not ever,” they said.

Family members like daughter Sandy is already rebuilding the couple’s spirit.

“We’re going to fix this an make it right one way or the other, I promise,” Sandy said.

6 News attempted to contact Ramirez’s Remodeling by phone, text and email but none of the messages have been returned. To rebuild the wall correctly another contractor gave a bid of more $7,000.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.