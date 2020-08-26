Advertisement

Bellevue couple’s new retaining wall already needs replacement

(KOTA)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - An elderly Bellevue couple is questioning the stability of a large retaining wall even though it’s brand new.

Robert and Rosalie Smith’s home near 52nd and Harrison Streets has a retaining wall barely two months old -- but 91-year-old Robert worries he might outlive it.

“What do I think about it? I’m mad as hell,” he said.

Daughter Sandy Sporven says her parents paid Rameriz’s Remodeling almost $10,000 to replace porch sidewalk steps and the wall.

“I’ve text messaged them and tried to get a hold of them and I get no response back,” she said.

The family learned no permit has been pulled for the wall.

“It was never mentioned to ask if we had one or say if they had one,” Rosalie said.

Bellevue’s Chief Building Official Mike Christensen says a permit is required for a wall of this height. That would trigger an inspection to ensure engineering practices are being followed. But the city has no record of a permit for the wall.

“I just trusted them to get a permit. They know what they’re doing, I don’t,” Robert said.

The dirt backfill is showing signs of erosion. You can reach down three tiers and not touch anything so the couple’s daughter and son-in-law bought pea gravel and are filling in the gaps to try and make the wall more stable.

The family is spending hundreds of dollars more to fill in the blanks.

“Wouldn’t expect that from a brand new wall, that’s for sure,” said son-in-law Terry Sporven.

Concerns about how the wall looks goes beyond cosmetic.

Sandy is getting bids from other contractors and she’s been told much of the wall will have to be rebuilt.

“We can’t afford replacing it right now, no. Probably not ever,” they said.

Family members like daughter Sandy is already rebuilding the couple’s spirit.

“We’re going to fix this an make it right one way or the other, I promise,” Sandy said.

6 News attempted to contact Ramirez’s Remodeling by phone, text and email but none of the messages have been returned. To rebuild the wall correctly another contractor gave a bid of more $7,000.

Latest News

News

Drought conditions delivering another blow to farmers in Western Iowa

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Drought conditions in western Iowa are starting take a toll on crops delivering another blow to farmers still trying to come back from last year’s historic flooding.

News

Large events in Omaha will look different during pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Planning a large-scale event in Nebraska is not easy these days.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves closer to Texas and Louisiana.

News

Omaha to reopen libraries, community centers after county approves $30 million in CARES Act funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $30 million in CARES Act funds to the City of Omaha for COVID-related losses.

Regional

Invenergy to expand available wind power in Missouri, Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A company planning a high-voltage power line carrying wind energy across the Midwest says it plans to distribute more electricity in Missouri and Kansas.

State

Man sentenced for using drone to deliver drugs to Nebraska prison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 38-year-old man who used a drone in an unsuccessful attempt to deliver marijuana to a Nebraska prison has been sentenced to two years in prison.

News

Gambling initiatives "too confusing" to be on ballot in November

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraska’s Secretary of State announced Tuesday that three gambling initiatives don’t follow the law and are too confusing to be placed on the November ballot.

News

Omaha to reopen libraries, community centers

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $30 million in CARES Act funds to the City of Omaha for COVID-related losses.

News

Nebraska Senators call for special session on racial justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Tuesday morning 11 state senators made an initial call for a special session.