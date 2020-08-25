Westside’s Koby Bretz quickly commits to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many times it’s a tough decision deciding where to play college football. There are a lot of good programs and then tend to have a ton in common.

That was not the experience for Westside safety Koby Bretz. Scott Frost called him Friday night with an offer and Koby committed two days later, open and closed.

For the Class A state runner-up, Westside Warriors, Koby plays both ways but he’s definitely strongest on defense. Even though he will play safety again this year he could move to outside linebacker for the Huskers. For the Warriors his ability to track balls and pick them off is very special. He’s tall for a high school safety at almost 6′3′‘. He also has a frame that can add a lot of muscle. If he puts on a ton of weight moving down to outside linebacker might make a lot of sense.

The timing of this commitment is also ideal, Westside opens the season Thursday and would love nothing more than another crack at the Class A state championship. Bretz can focus on that now that he has decided where to play next year. Just so happens, that place, Memorial Stadium, is the same place he wants to end up this year.

