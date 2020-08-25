Tuesday Aug. 25 COVID-19 update: Four more cases in Millard schools; three more deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Four more cases in Millard schools

Millard Public Schools said Tuesday that four more COVID-19 cases had been confirmed over the weekend in its schools.

According to a spokeswoman for the district, one case was reported at each of the following schools: Central Middle, Black Elk Elementary, Holling Heights, and Beadle.

143 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 143 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county, with the total number of cases reaching 12,864.

DCHD also reported three more men had died of COVID-related causes, bringing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 153. The men were between the ages of 60 and 85, according to the DCHD release.

A total of 8,832 residents have been confirmed as recovered, the release states.

The health department said the Omaha-metro area has 179 hospital beds available, for an occupancy rate of 87%. Additionally, 100 are hospitalized with COVID-19 — 13 of them on ventilators — with 36 more awaiting COVID-19 test results.

