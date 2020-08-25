Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Locked in the heat for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After hitting 100 degrees in the metro for the first time in over two years yesterday, we have another hot day on the way. We’ll make another run at 100 degrees today but likely top out in the upper 90s. SSW winds at 5-15 mph and low dew points should help alleviate the heat a bit.

Forecast (WOWT)

Heat Index (WOWT)

The intense heat will continue right through Friday before a weak boundary tries to bring a small chance of rain to the area. It likely won’t amount to much but should drop us back into the 80s for the weekend.

The best chance of rain in the 10 day forecast is on Sunday evening at 40%. There are chances on Monday and Tuesday of next week as well. Cooler highs near 80 degrees are likely a good portion of next week too!

