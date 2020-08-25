Omaha police investigate robbery with knife at Everest Gas Mart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are asking for the public’s help with investigating an armed robbery at the Everest Gas Mart on Tuesday morning.

The Omaha Police Department reported an officer responded to the business at Leavenworth and 52nd Streets at 7:11 a.m.

Police learned from the clerk that the suspect entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded money.

After the suspect took some cash and property, they fled the store northbound on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5′8″, 180 lbs, estimated age is in the 30s and was wearing a mask, sunglasses, gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or online at their website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.