Omaha firefighters quell fire caused by unattended cooking

Omaha firefighters responded to a house fire near 29th and S Streets on Tuesday morning.
Omaha firefighters responded to a house fire near 29th and S Streets on Tuesday morning.(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a house fire near 29th and S Streets on Tuesday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department reported crews being dispatched to the home at 12:53 a.m. and saw smoke on approach to the scene.

A working fire was declared and was under control at 1:09 a.m., they said. No injuries were reported and the occupant of the home was not there at the time of the fire.

The fire was determined to be “accidental due to unattended cooking,” and the estimated damages to the home and contents was $17,500.

