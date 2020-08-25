Advertisement

Nebraska Task Force 1 heading to Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

Satellite Imagery of Hurricane Laura.
Satellite Imagery of Hurricane Laura.(NOAA)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Task Force 1 is heading to Texas on Tuesday to assist with Hurricane Laura response.

NE-TF1, an urban search-and-rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, includes 25 firefighters from LFR, Omaha, and Papillion fire departments. The team was expecting to leave at 5 p.m. Tuesday and arrive in College Station late Wednesday morning, according to an LFR release.

In addition, Brad Thavenet, Battalion Chief of Special Operations for LFR, has also been deployed to the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team in Baton Rouge, La.

NE-TF1 has helped with the aftermath of hurricanes before, assisting with the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey, Dorian, and Irma, among other rescue operations.

