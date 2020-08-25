Advertisement

Nebraska Senators call for special session on racial justice

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday morning 11 state senators made an initial call for a special session.

“We said our reasons were racial inequity. We wanted to address police brutality, and we wanted to address the disproportionate racial impacts of Covid-19,” Sen. Megan Hunt explained.

The 11 senators included Megan Hunt, Machaela Cavanaugh, Ernie Chambers, Matt Hansen, Rcik Kolowski, John McCollister, Adam Morfeld, Patty Pansing Brooks, Tony Vargas, and Justin Wayne.

They delivered a cosigned request to the Secretary of State’s Office to hold the special session dedicated to racial justice.

“It takes political will to do these things,” Sen. Cavanaugh said. “These are big things and these are hard things.

Sen. Hunt also added her frustrations with the Legislature.

“We hear protesters bringing us clear policy goals and solutions, but the Nebraska Legislature you know we haven’t done anything to address those things,” she said.

Several community activists and organizations supported the request of the senators.

“We’ve been organizing marches and rallies and demonstration all summer, and it’s important that we follow that up with actual action and our legislature failed us,” KaDeja Sangyele with the Black Leaders Movement said.

This comes not too long after Governor Pete Rickets vetoed bills that addressed a natural hair ban, the death penalty, and parole reform.

The ACLU also called for the legislature to reconvene shortly after these vetoes.

6 News received the following statement from the Governor’s office about request from Senators and the ACLU.

“The Governor worked on holding bad law enforcement officers accountable ins 2018 with LB 71. The ACLU was nowhere to be found at this time. The Governor will continue to look for ways to improve law enforcement accountability, and he will not be calling for a special session.”

A special session can only be held if the Governor calls for one, or if 33 senators are in favor of one. The 11 lawmakers are asking for support.

“I applaud my colleagues because I am convinced that they are acting in good faith. This that they’re doing is not going to make them popular with anybody,” Sen. Chambers added.

The Secretary of state will now send the request for a special session to other members of the legislature.

