Man sentenced for using drone to deliver drugs to Nebraska prison

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN (AP) - A 38-year-old man who used a drone in an unsuccessful attempt to deliver marijuana to a Nebraska prison has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Robert Kinser was sentenced Tuesday for the failed delivery attempt to the Lincoln Correctional Center.

In February 2018, a prison inmate on work detail found the crashed drone and two bags — one with 17.5 grams of marijuana, another with tobacco and rolling papers — on prison grounds adjacent to the Correctional Center.

Kinser’s attorney asked for probation for his client. But prosecutors argued for prison time, saying drugs cause disruptions in prison.

