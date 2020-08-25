Man sentenced for using drone to deliver drugs to Nebraska prison

LINCOLN (AP) - A 38-year-old man who used a drone in an unsuccessful attempt to deliver marijuana to a Nebraska prison has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Robert Kinser was sentenced Tuesday for the failed delivery attempt to the Lincoln Correctional Center.

In February 2018, a prison inmate on work detail found the crashed drone and two bags — one with 17.5 grams of marijuana, another with tobacco and rolling papers — on prison grounds adjacent to the Correctional Center.

Kinser’s attorney asked for probation for his client. But prosecutors argued for prison time, saying drugs cause disruptions in prison.

