Advertisement

Lawsuit remains between homeowner, HOA over roof shingle color

By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A homeowner in west Omaha is getting more traffic by his house.

People are curious if he got a new roof. The lawsuit over the color of the roof’s shingles is not quite settled yet.

Shingle color is in the eye of the beholder and Tom Ross’s dove gray looked white to the Fire Ridge Homeowners Association board which sued him.

“I don’t want to argue anymore, I just want to be done with it. Its weather wood now, everybody should be happy. Drop the case let’s move forward,” Ross said.

Ross’s two-year-old roof was replaced almost a week ago but the lawsuit is still on file in Douglas County District Court.

“I’m a little upset they haven’t dismissed it -- you know, so its aggravating, it’s one of those things I wanted to complete to be done with and move on,” he said.

Ross worries a lingering lawsuit will affect his credit on top of paying for a roof replacement.

Ross says he’s fortunate he found what he calls a sympathetic roofer who charged him $20,000 to replace the two-year-old roof, a savings of $10,000.

Still an expensive lesson.

“Learning experience. Just look through your covenants,” Ross said.

But Ross says the money for a new roof had to come from somewhere.

“I was lucky enough to save a lot of college tuition for my kids and I just dipped into that and eventually I’ll pay it back, just work a little harder,” he said.

Replacing a roof to settle a homeowner’s association lawsuit is a different kind of investment in Adlelina’s future.

The attorney for the Fire Ridge Homeowners Association Board Rex Moats sent a statement.

“The defendants are now in compliance with the Fire Ridge covenants. There has been no effort to collect attorney’s fees from the defendant for this alleged covenant violation.”

The attorney tells us legal papers are being drafted and need a judge’s approval to dismiss the lawsuit. That should be wrapped up by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hartland Bar-B-Que rebuilding after car smashes into storefront

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alex McLoon
In a year that’s been tough on restaurants, a Benson bar-b-que spot is dealing with the damage from a car that crashed right into it.

News

Lawsuit remains between homeowner, HOA over roof shingle color

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shingle color is in the eye of the beholder and Tom Ross’s dove gray looked white to the Fire Ridge Homeowners Association board which sued him.

News

Brad Ashford on standby for write-in campaign against Sen. Ben Sasse

Updated: 1 hours ago
Former Congressman Brad Ashford said he will run as a write-in candidate for Senate — but only if embattled businessman Janicek doesn’t step down.

News

Hartland Bar-B-Que rebuilding after car smashes into storefront

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a year that’s been tough on restaurants, a Benson bar-b-que spot is dealing with the damage from a car that crashed right into it.

Latest News

News

Protests erupt after Wisconsin shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
A protest in Omaha was held in support of a protest in Wisconsin after a Black man was shot there Sunday night.

News

In-person classes resume at University of Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
It’s back to college for the University of Nebraska students at Omaha and Lincoln campuses.

News

Omaha org seeks to help blind, visually impaired with remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
A support group to help blind and visually impaired parents help their children with remote learning will meet for the first time later this week.

News

In-person classes resume at University of Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s back to college for the University of Nebraska students at Omaha and Lincoln campuses.

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 24 COVID-19 update: Bellevue East High School student tests positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

New Test Nebraska site opens in South Omaha

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
A new Test Nebrasksa site is up and running in South Omaha; this comes on the heels of a major test site at 50th and G Streets closing last week.