OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A homeowner in west Omaha is getting more traffic by his house.

People are curious if he got a new roof. The lawsuit over the color of the roof’s shingles is not quite settled yet.

Shingle color is in the eye of the beholder and Tom Ross’s dove gray looked white to the Fire Ridge Homeowners Association board which sued him.

“I don’t want to argue anymore, I just want to be done with it. Its weather wood now, everybody should be happy. Drop the case let’s move forward,” Ross said.

Ross’s two-year-old roof was replaced almost a week ago but the lawsuit is still on file in Douglas County District Court.

“I’m a little upset they haven’t dismissed it -- you know, so its aggravating, it’s one of those things I wanted to complete to be done with and move on,” he said.

Ross worries a lingering lawsuit will affect his credit on top of paying for a roof replacement.

Ross says he’s fortunate he found what he calls a sympathetic roofer who charged him $20,000 to replace the two-year-old roof, a savings of $10,000.

Still an expensive lesson.

“Learning experience. Just look through your covenants,” Ross said.

But Ross says the money for a new roof had to come from somewhere.

“I was lucky enough to save a lot of college tuition for my kids and I just dipped into that and eventually I’ll pay it back, just work a little harder,” he said.

Replacing a roof to settle a homeowner’s association lawsuit is a different kind of investment in Adlelina’s future.

The attorney for the Fire Ridge Homeowners Association Board Rex Moats sent a statement.

“The defendants are now in compliance with the Fire Ridge covenants. There has been no effort to collect attorney’s fees from the defendant for this alleged covenant violation.”

The attorney tells us legal papers are being drafted and need a judge’s approval to dismiss the lawsuit. That should be wrapped up by the end of the week.

