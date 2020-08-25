Laura is now a Category 1 Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico - Based on the latest data obtained from hurricane hunter aircraft this morning, Tropical Storm Laura has turned into Hurricane Laura. Maximum sustained winds of 75 mph were measured by the aircraft.

That latest forecast track does take Laura near the TX/LA border late Wednesday night as a category 3 storm. A update to the forecast track will be made around 10am based on new model analysis by the National Hurricane Center. I wouldn’t be surprised by a shift west in the track in the 10am update.

