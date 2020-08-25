Advertisement

Invenergy to expand available wind power in Missouri, Kansas

Wind turbines
Wind turbines(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A company planning a high-voltage power line carrying wind energy across the Midwest says it plans to distribute more electricity in Missouri and Kansas.

Invenergy Transmission had previously announced that 500 of its planned 4,000 megawatts of power would go to Missouri. The rest was expected to be carried to a power grid connection in Indiana that serves eastern states.

On Tuesday, Invenergy said it will instead set aside up to 2,500 megawatts of wind power for Missouri and Kansas. That comes as the company still is awaiting regulatory approval for the portion of its power line that would pass through Illinois.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

