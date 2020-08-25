Invenergy to expand available wind power in Missouri, Kansas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A company planning a high-voltage power line carrying wind energy across the Midwest says it plans to distribute more electricity in Missouri and Kansas.

Invenergy Transmission had previously announced that 500 of its planned 4,000 megawatts of power would go to Missouri. The rest was expected to be carried to a power grid connection in Indiana that serves eastern states.

On Tuesday, Invenergy said it will instead set aside up to 2,500 megawatts of wind power for Missouri and Kansas. That comes as the company still is awaiting regulatory approval for the portion of its power line that would pass through Illinois.

