Advertisement

Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Lauren Forecast
Hurricane Lauren Forecast(WOWT)
By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gulf of Mexico - Hurricane Laura continues to churn through the Gulf of Mexico tonight. The National Hurricane Center says Laura has shown signs of strengthening today, with winds now increasing to 80mph as of the afternoon advisory. Laura will remain over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next 24 hours, given it plenty of time for continued strengthening.

Hurricane Lauren Warnings
Hurricane Lauren Warnings(WOWT)

Forecast now show the potential for Laura to be a Category 3 hurricane with winds speeds near 115mph by the time the storm makes landfall along the southeast Texas coast Wednesday night. Hurricane Warnings are in place from Galveston, Texas through Lafayette, Louisiana. In addition to powerful winds, an intense storm surge is expected that could push several miles inland in some areas. Many local communities are recommending evacuating from coastal areas due to the storm surge threat.

Hurricane Laura Storm Surge Forecast
Hurricane Laura Storm Surge Forecast(WOWT)

Hurricane Laura will also bring a threat for torrential rainfall and flash flooding for portions of inland Texas and Louisiana as the storm tracks through the states on Thursday. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible with the landfalling hurricane.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Nebraska Task Force 1 heading to Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska Task Force 1 is heading to Texas on Tuesday to assist with Hurricane Laura response.

Weather

No break from the heat

Updated: 1 hours ago
No relief from the heat today as temperatures soar into the 90s. More heat expected through the week, but a break in the heat is finally in sight.

First Alert Weather

Laura is now a Category 1 Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Based on the latest data obtained from hurricane hunter aircraft this morning, Tropical Storm Laura has turned into Hurricane Laura.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
No break in the heat expected for Tuesday, as sunny skies and south breeze once again push temperatures quickly back into the 90s by the early afternoon, with highs temperatures in the upper 90s to close to 100 degrees.

Latest News

Weather

Scorching heat not taking a break

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
Our heat wave remains in full swing with afternoon temperatures in the 90s expected each day through at least Friday.

First Alert Weather

Two tropical systems continue to threaten the south

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest tracks on both Marco and Laura

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
Heat continues right through this week with temperatures making a run at 100 degrees several days.

Weather

Hot stretch of weather continues

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
The heat wave is in full swing pushing temperatures near 100 today. The heat doesn't go anywhere with highs in the upper 90s likely through the week.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:54 AM CDT
We'll start Sunday once again near 70°, with mostly sunny skies warming us into the low to mid-90s.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT
Good Saturday Morning! We're starting off with clear skies and temps in the 60s & lower-70s. Highs will warm into the 90s yet again today with a few isolated storms possible by this evening. The high heat continues into next week! More on Daybreak Weekend.