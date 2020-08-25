Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico - Hurricane Laura continues to churn through the Gulf of Mexico tonight. The National Hurricane Center says Laura has shown signs of strengthening today, with winds now increasing to 80mph as of the afternoon advisory. Laura will remain over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next 24 hours, given it plenty of time for continued strengthening.

Hurricane Lauren Warnings (WOWT)

Forecast now show the potential for Laura to be a Category 3 hurricane with winds speeds near 115mph by the time the storm makes landfall along the southeast Texas coast Wednesday night. Hurricane Warnings are in place from Galveston, Texas through Lafayette, Louisiana. In addition to powerful winds, an intense storm surge is expected that could push several miles inland in some areas. Many local communities are recommending evacuating from coastal areas due to the storm surge threat.

Hurricane Laura Storm Surge Forecast (WOWT)

Hurricane Laura will also bring a threat for torrential rainfall and flash flooding for portions of inland Texas and Louisiana as the storm tracks through the states on Thursday. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible with the landfalling hurricane.

