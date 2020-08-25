Advertisement

Hartland Bar-B-Que rebuilding after car smashes into storefront

By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a year that’s been tough on restaurants, a Benson bar-b-que spot is dealing with the damage from a car that crashed right into it.

Now a fellow small business owner on the other side of town is chipping in to help cover the costs.

Contractors spent the day stacking cinder-blocks.

Customers and fellow business owners have been asking how they can help the restaurant get through this second challenge of the year.

A car crashed into Hartland Bar-B-Que Sunday morning -- only a few months after it had been robbed.

And a few months after it was able to survive being shut down for the pandemic.

“Whatever the insurance doesn’t cover, we have to pay out of pocket pay for this. And that just being closed on this busy Sunday that probably hurt for those sales as well, you know, and just other things that we’re not probably able to pay that probably helped out a lot,” said Yanet Soriano of Hartland.

A long-time friend who owns the Banh Mi shop in Bellevue is stepping in to help Soriano cover the costs.

“We decided to donate 10 percent of our earnings from our Bellevue store this week,” said Chloe Tran with Banh Mi.

Tran also set out a donation jar at her counter to help. She says her store lost cash after a robbery last year.

Small-businesses have already suffered slow times during this pandemic, so Tran also started an online fundraising effort after Hartland customers asked to chip in.

“Unfortunate things keep happening to them. I want them to know that they have a strong community behind them to back them up when something like this happens,” Tran said.

Friends and fellow business owners helping each other through tough times.

Soriano says her restaurant will be take-out only for at least the next couple of days.

Customers can eat inside once the side of the building is restored.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit remains between homeowner, HOA over roof shingle color

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Shingle color is in the eye of the beholder and Tom Ross’s dove gray looked white to the Fire Ridge Homeowners Association board which sued him.

News

Lawsuit remains between homeowner, HOA over roof shingle color

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shingle color is in the eye of the beholder and Tom Ross’s dove gray looked white to the Fire Ridge Homeowners Association board which sued him.

News

Brad Ashford on standby for write-in campaign against Sen. Ben Sasse

Updated: 1 hours ago
Former Congressman Brad Ashford said he will run as a write-in candidate for Senate — but only if embattled businessman Janicek doesn’t step down.

News

Hartland Bar-B-Que rebuilding after car smashes into storefront

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a year that’s been tough on restaurants, a Benson bar-b-que spot is dealing with the damage from a car that crashed right into it.

Latest News

News

Protests erupt after Wisconsin shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
A protest in Omaha was held in support of a protest in Wisconsin after a Black man was shot there Sunday night.

News

In-person classes resume at University of Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
It’s back to college for the University of Nebraska students at Omaha and Lincoln campuses.

News

Omaha org seeks to help blind, visually impaired with remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
A support group to help blind and visually impaired parents help their children with remote learning will meet for the first time later this week.

News

In-person classes resume at University of Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s back to college for the University of Nebraska students at Omaha and Lincoln campuses.

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 24 COVID-19 update: Bellevue East High School student tests positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

New Test Nebraska site opens in South Omaha

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
A new Test Nebrasksa site is up and running in South Omaha; this comes on the heels of a major test site at 50th and G Streets closing last week.