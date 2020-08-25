Gage County Sheriff investigating discovery of body near Big Blue River

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The discovery of a body near the north bank of the Big Blue River, just west of Riverside Park, has prompted a death investigation, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said a boater noticed the body in a wooded area on the north side of the river.

According to investigators, the body has been transported to Omaha for an autopsy.

No other details were released and no identification has been made of the body.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Offfice is working with Beatrice Police on the investigation.

