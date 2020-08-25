Douglas County commissioners approve $30 million in CARES Act funds for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $30 million in CARES Act funds to the City of Omaha for COVID-related losses.

Last week, the state also committed $30 million from its portion of the CARES Act pool.

Omaha Finance Director Steve Curtiss said he believes the combined $60 million will help make the city whole again. Mayor Jean Stothert submitted her 2021 budget to the City Council last month with a $60- to $70-million hole.

Stothert said this spring that Omaha’s general fund budget of $420 million for 2020 will suffer about an $80 million loss largely due to all the revenue lost from all the large-scale events that were canceled because of the pandemic. The all-fund budget which includes items like bond issue payments is $1 billion total and will suffer about $127 million in losses.

Stothert also said earlier this year that libraries and community centers would remain closed because the city wasn’t sure when it would receive CARES Act funding, and she was doing all she could to avoid layoffs of full-time employees.

