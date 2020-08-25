Advertisement

Douglas County commissioners approve $30 million in CARES Act funds for Omaha

Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approves allocating $30 million in CARES Act funding to the City of Omaha for COVID-related losses on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approves allocating $30 million in CARES Act funding to the City of Omaha for COVID-related losses on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $30 million in CARES Act funds to the City of Omaha for COVID-related losses.

Last week, the state also committed $30 million from its portion of the CARES Act pool.

Omaha Finance Director Steve Curtiss said he believes the combined $60 million will help make the city whole again. Mayor Jean Stothert submitted her 2021 budget to the City Council last month with a $60- to $70-million hole.

Stothert said this spring that Omaha’s general fund budget of $420 million for 2020 will suffer about an $80 million loss largely due to all the revenue lost from all the large-scale events that were canceled because of the pandemic. The all-fund budget which includes items like bond issue payments is $1 billion total and will suffer about $127 million in losses.

Stothert also said earlier this year that libraries and community centers would remain closed because the city wasn’t sure when it would receive CARES Act funding, and she was doing all she could to avoid layoffs of full-time employees.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

