DHHS issues statement regarding Test Nebraska test results

By 10/11 NOW and Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials issued the following statement on Monday regarding a rumor that recently surfaced on social media, including Reddit, claiming that test results from Test Nebraska had been misplaced.

“We want to reassure people that the Test Nebraska lab has not lost or misplaced test results.

“Test Nebraska, however, did have a technical issue where one of the contractor’s data systems stopped pushing results to another system, causing test results from Wednesday, August 19 through Sunday, August 23 to not be reported to the person who was tested or into DHHS’ data collection system.

“Because a test was not associated with a number of people’s profiles due to this technical issue, the call center directed people to get retested. The standard language in the email triggered by the call center in response to these inquiries improperly referenced lost test results.

“Test results from Wednesday to the present have now been delivered. We sincerely apologize for the delay. We take very seriously the responsibility to ensure proper and timely data reporting. We have safeguards in place to address issues if and when they arise and will continue to take corrective action as soon as they are discovered.”

On Monday night, we looked into a story brought to us by dozens of viewers who told us they' were having issues with Test Nebraska.

Some were told there was a glitch, others had to re-test completely.

The messages we received from viewers had to do with tests taken on the 19th and 20th.

On Monday night, the city's COVID-19 dashboard sat at 3,641 confirmed cases. A jump of only six in 24 hours.

“I was watching for those results, and got nothing,” said Carla Hall.

Hall’s husband tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday she got tested and heard nothing.

After calling multiple times with questions and re-testing, on Monday she received an email saying there was an error and she would need to test again.

“We had hoped to find out by Friday because even if I am positive and am asymptomatic, I can watch a movie with my husband and sleep in the same bed,” said Hall.

As of Monday night, Hall did not yet have results from a second test on Friday.

She says luckily her work is understanding but knows other people are not so lucky.

“Some people can’t go back to work until they can prove it with a negative test result. So I feel horrible for people depending on these results to live their lives,” said Hall.

10/11 NOW reached out to CHI Health St. Elizabeth which has a Test Nebraska lab and a spokesperson tells us they’re having no issues and tests are taking 48-72 hours.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

