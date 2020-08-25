David’s Evening Forecast - No break from the heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another sizzling hot afternoon around the metro as temperatures soared back into the middle and upper 90s. Thankfully humidity levels remain on the low side compared to earlier this summer, so the heat index has not been a major concern. We will stay hot through sunset, with temperatures in the 90s. After sunset, we should see some slow cooling with temperatures in the middle 80s by 10pm. Overnight lows dip into the lower 70s in the metro, with upper 60s outside of the metro.

Still no real break from the heat for the next few days, as temperatures remain well above average for this time of year. High temperatures on Wednesday may be a degree or two lower than what we saw today, but that still means middle and even upper 90s for most of the area. Thursday will bring us yet another chance to make a run at 100 degrees, however that should be the last opportunity for this stretch of hot weather. A few more clouds on Friday should hold temperatures to the middle 90s for much of the area.

A change in the weather pattern finally arrives for the weekend, allowing slightly cooler air to filter in. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday should only reach the upper 80s as opposed to the 90s. While the bulk of the weekend will be dry, rain chances are looking a bit more promising by Sunday night! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night through Tuesday as a series of storm systems push their way through the plains. This will also bring cooler weather, with the potential for highs in the upper 70s by next Tuesday. A brief stretch of below average temperatures is possible as we start off September!

Cooler trend possible next week (WOWT)

