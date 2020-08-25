Advertisement

Council Bluffs homeless shelter helping children with schooling

(WOWT)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Living in a homeless shelter is hard enough. Add in juggling school during a pandemic - it becomes overwhelming.

The MICAH House in Council Bluffs is helping families with their children’s schoolwork during these difficult times.

“I have notes,” said Kayla Terrillion, child program specialist with the MICAH House. The notes help her keep everything organized.

“Approximately 38 kids total right now in our shelter. 27 of them are school-aged kids,” she said.

Those 27 kids at the MICAH House are spread out across five different districts - split even further between 15 schools.

It’s just Terrillion and her boss trying to keep all of this organized.

“I have it all charted out at this point. The bigger issue right now is just figuring out what the kids’ schedules are,” she said.

Between each of the districts - policies vary greatly.

Omaha Public Schools is totally online while Papillion-La Vista Schools is giving families a choice and Council Bluffs Schools has a hybrid schedule.

“It’s just trying to get it all figured out. And then having, as we have new families come in and families leaving, it’s getting them figured out. Their district, their school,” Terrillion explained.

Terrillion estimates by the end of the year - she’ll have at least one student in every district.

Trying to cope with online learning is presenting its own sets of challenges.

“We had to also figure out our Wi-Fi.”

The MICAH House found their Wi-Fi wasn’t consistent in all parts of the building.

It’s an issue they’re still trying to address.

“We’ve got great connection in some places and not good connection in other places.”

If the pandemic worsens and kids are no longer in school - Terrillion has a fallback plan.

“The computer lab. We have a conference room, a couple of different dayrooms and the cafeteria that we have set aside if we need to spread them out to do different classroom learning,” she said.

But like everyone else - the staff at the MICAH House is trying to make it through while also making sure the families they serve are given the tools they need to succeed.

“We’re going to run into barriers as well, but we’re going to find a way to fix those barriers so that we can continue on. We want our kids to be as successful as possible.”

The MICAH House has set up a text donation line for their school program, and more information can be found on their website.

