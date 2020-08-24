Advertisement

UNL sorority in quarantine due to identified COVID-19 cluster

By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The sorority Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Nebraska is in quarantine after a small cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified at the chapter.

The university announced Sunday that one confirmed positive case and four self-reported cases of COVID-19 were identified.

Most students started moving back for the fall semester last week while online classes began. In-person classes start Monday.

Students across campus could be seen wearing and holding various types of face coverings Sunday night. Some of them say it’s no surprise people have already contracted the virus on campus, and now they’re coming to terms with what their social lives will look like this semester.

“I don’t really have one right now,” senior Mark Champion said. “I just hang out with my roommates most of the time. I live in a house off campus, so I mostly just hang out there.”

“The first week was all online, so I didn’t see too much of anyone on campus,” junior Jenna Thompson said. “My social life is the same as it was this summer where I was just staying with my normal social group of just my roommates and close friends.”

The university says it has had fewer than 25 confirmed campus cases since August 12.

More campus updates regarding the coronavirus can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNL sorority under quarantine due to COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 1 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

Douglas County honors 100 years of 19th Amendment

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
One hundred years ago this month, the 19th Amendment passed -- giving women the right to vote.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Hot stretch of weather continues

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
The heat wave is in full swing pushing temperatures near 100 today. The heat doesn't go anywhere with highs in the upper 90s likely through the week.

News

Douglas County honors 100 years of 19th Amendment

Updated: 9 hours ago
One hundred years ago this month, the 19th Amendment passed -- giving women the right to vote.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sunday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: 65 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Car crashes into Hartland Bar-B-Que Sunday morning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The owners of Hartland Bar-B-Que are picking up the pieces after a car slammed into the front of their restaurant near 54th Street and Radial Highway on Sunday morning.

News

Car crashes into Hartland Bar-B-Que

Updated: 12 hours ago
The owners of Hartland Bar-B-Que are picking up the pieces after a car slammed into the front of their restaurant.

News

1 person injured in Sunday morning shooting

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Police investigate an early Sunday morning shooting.

News

Car crashes into Hartland Bar-B-Que

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Car crashes into Hartland Bar-B-Que Sunday morning.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat wave locked in place for the next several days

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We'll start Sunday once again near 70°, with mostly sunny skies warming us into the mid-90s.