UNL sorority in quarantine due to identified COVID-19 cluster

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The sorority Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Nebraska is in quarantine after a small cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified at the chapter.

The university announced Sunday that one confirmed positive case and four self-reported cases of COVID-19 were identified.

Most students started moving back for the fall semester last week while online classes began. In-person classes start Monday.

Students across campus could be seen wearing and holding various types of face coverings Sunday night. Some of them say it’s no surprise people have already contracted the virus on campus, and now they’re coming to terms with what their social lives will look like this semester.

“I don’t really have one right now,” senior Mark Champion said. “I just hang out with my roommates most of the time. I live in a house off campus, so I mostly just hang out there.”

“The first week was all online, so I didn’t see too much of anyone on campus,” junior Jenna Thompson said. “My social life is the same as it was this summer where I was just staying with my normal social group of just my roommates and close friends.”

The university says it has had fewer than 25 confirmed campus cases since August 12.

More campus updates regarding the coronavirus can be found here.

