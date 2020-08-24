Advertisement

Two tropical systems continue to threaten the south

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Caribbean Sea - Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura continue to garner a lot of attention. Those along the Texas and Louisiana coastlines have the most to worry about. Here’s the latest on each.

Marco Track
Marco Track(WOWT)

Tropical Storm Marco continues to spin just off the southeast coast of Louisiana and will primarily be a rain maker. Up to 5″ of additional rainfall will be possible across parts of Southeast Louisiana, Southern Alabama & Southern Mississippi. It will likely weaken into a tropical depression Tuesday after landfall in Louisiana tonight.

Laura track
Laura track(WOWT)

Tropical Storm Laura has sustained winds of 60 mph as of 10am as it sits just off the south coast of Cuba. The more water and less land that Laura interacts with as it moves by Cuba will be concerning to many along the Texas and Louisiana coastline. More water interaction means more time to strengthen between now and a landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday. The current forecast cone has it strengthening to a Category 2 storm before landfall somewhere from Houston to New Orleans. It does have the potential to become a major hurricane (Category 3+) as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple days though (learn more about the Saffir-Simpson Scale here). All eyes will be on Laura over the next 48-60 hours as new model data continues to roll in.

