Sen. Ben Sasse to debate Dem. candidate Chris Janicek

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A release from Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse confirms that he and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Chris Janicek will hold a debate in September.

The debate will be hosted by NET Nebraska on Friday, September 4th at 7 p.m. CT.

The release from Sasse’s campaign manager, Taylor Sliva, says in part, “We sadly don’t have Husker sports this fall, but we can still have a debate. The 2020 U.S. Senate elections across the country are about a choice: civics vs socialism.”

