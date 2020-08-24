Sen. Ben Sasse to debate Dem. candidate Chris Janicek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A release from Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse confirms that he and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Chris Janicek will hold a debate in September.

The debate will be hosted by NET Nebraska on Friday, September 4th at 7 p.m. CT.

The release from Sasse’s campaign manager, Taylor Sliva, says in part, “We sadly don’t have Husker sports this fall, but we can still have a debate. The 2020 U.S. Senate elections across the country are about a choice: civics vs socialism.”

