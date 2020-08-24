Advertisement

Sallis lists top 12, Creighton makes the list

Hunter Sallis gets shots up before playing pickup games at the UBT Sports Complex in Elkhorn on Thursday, 7/2/20.
Hunter Sallis gets shots up before playing pickup games at the UBT Sports Complex in Elkhorn on Thursday, 7/2/20.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North forward Hunter Sallis is a 5-star recruit who ranks as one of the top players in the nation from the three major ranking sites.

Rivals has him ranked 11th nationally in the class of 2021.

Sallis holds offers from 31 schools, but he narrowed his list of choices down to 12 on Sunday night.

The schools in alphabetical order are:

  • Alabama
  • Auburn
  • Creighton
  • Gonzaga
  • Iowa State
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisville
  • Michigan
  • North Carolina
  • Oregon
  • UCLA

In the Husker state, the most notable school missing from the list is Nebraska, which offered Sallis back when Tim Miles was still coach.

Sallis took an official visit in Lincoln last November.

Kentucky makes the list after being the most recent school to make an offer to the 6′5″ wing.

Sallis announced that he received the offer this past Friday.

