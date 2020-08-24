Sallis lists top 12, Creighton makes the list

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North forward Hunter Sallis is a 5-star recruit who ranks as one of the top players in the nation from the three major ranking sites.

Rivals has him ranked 11th nationally in the class of 2021.

Sallis holds offers from 31 schools, but he narrowed his list of choices down to 12 on Sunday night.

The schools in alphabetical order are:

Alabama

Auburn

Creighton

Gonzaga

Iowa State

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisville

Michigan

North Carolina

Oregon

UCLA

In the Husker state, the most notable school missing from the list is Nebraska, which offered Sallis back when Tim Miles was still coach.

Sallis took an official visit in Lincoln last November.

Kentucky makes the list after being the most recent school to make an offer to the 6′5″ wing.

Sallis announced that he received the offer this past Friday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.